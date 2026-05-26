Nottinghamshire Police Search for Missing Man Raymond in Ravenshead

Nottinghamshire Police, alongside Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue, are urgently searching for Raymond, who went missing in Ravenshead on Tuesday 26 May 2026 at around 11am. Authorities are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and have launched an extensive operation to locate him.

Active Search Efforts

The local search and rescue team has been deployed to assist Nottinghamshire Police, combing the area thoroughly. The rescue team confirmed their involvement in the ongoing search via social media.

Raymonds Description

Raymond is approximately 5ft 7in tall, with long grey hair swept back, a slim build, and wears glasses. When he went missing, he was dressed in a navy polo shirt, blue jeans, and plimsolls.

Police Urge Public Help

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. Witnesses or anyone who has seen him should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0464 of 26 May 2026.