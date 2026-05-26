Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information after a woman in her late teens was exposed to a man in Upton Park Road, Slough, on the evening of Friday 1 May 2026. At around 6:40pm, the female victim spotted a man touching himself inappropriately near a tree as she walked into the park.

E-fit Released

Police have released an e-fit of the suspect, described as a white man in his twenties, average build, with blonde straight hair shaved shorter on the sides, along with a short beard and small moustache.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Investigating officer PC Louise Dwyer said: “We are releasing an e-fit depicting a man we are looking to trace in connection with this incident. We would ask anyone who recognises this man to please come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference 43260214581 or you can provide information through our online form.”

Confidential Reporting Options

Anyone unwilling to speak directly to police can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.