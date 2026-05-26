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KNIFE VIOLENCE Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

A teenage boy was fatally stabbed after a large machete fight erupted following a house party in Hackney on Bank Holiday Monday evening. Police and air ambulance crews rushed to Towpath Walk at 7.17pm on 25 May amid reports of a violent disturbance involving multiple people armed with machetes and possible gunfire.

Brutal Street Violence

The violent clash began during a party on Towpath Walk, with the altercation spilling onto the streets. Officers responding to the incident received further calls reporting a stabbing and possible firearm discharges before finding the victim with stab wounds in nearby Poplar Close.

Emergency Response

Despite efforts from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, the teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His age has not yet been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police. Detectives are working to formally identify him and notify family members.

Crime Scene And Appeal

Authorities established a large crime scene covering Towpath Walk, Poplar Close, and surrounding areas. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Massink urged witnesses to come forward with any footage or information and to respect the family by not sharing videos on social media.

Rising Knife Crime Concerns

This killing comes amid ongoing concerns about knife crime in London. Police recorded 49,151 offences involving knives or sharp instruments last year, a 50% increase over ten years. Morrisons recently became the first UK supermarket to stop selling sharp-pointed kitchen knives in response to the crisis. No arrests have been made so far. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6692/25May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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