Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

Hampshire police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead at a property in Hartley Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth, on Monday evening. Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service discovered the body around 7.40pm on May 25. A 60-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Suspicious Death Probe

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The force has deployed detectives to the Hartley Road address to gather evidence and piece together the full details of the case.

Man In Custody

The arrested man, aged 60 and from Portsmouth, remains held at a police station while enquiries continue. Police have not revealed any further information about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police Appeal To Public

Local officers are conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area and urge anyone with information or concerns to approach uniformed police on patrol. The force stresses the importance of community support in progressing the investigation.

Emergency Response Timeline