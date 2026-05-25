Milton Keynes Murder Probe After Woman Found Dead in Wolverton Mill

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation after a woman in her fifties was found dead at a property in East Moor Drive, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes, on Sunday evening, 24 May 2026. Emergency services responded to a welfare concern call at around 6pm.

Woman Found Dead

Officers discovered the deceased woman inside the home and have informed her next of kin. Formal identification and post-mortem examinations are still pending. The family is being supported by specialist officers and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Suspect Arrested

A 58-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while investigations continue. Thames Valley Police have set up a scene watch around the property, with officers maintaining a visible presence in the area.

Investigation Underway

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer, leading the investigation, said the inquiry is complex and in its early stages. She assured the public that there is no ongoing risk to the wider community and urged residents to avoid speculation, especially on social media.

Police Appeal

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260258168.