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HEAT RECORD UK Records Highest May Overnight Temperature at Kenley Airfield

UK Records Highest May Overnight Temperature at Kenley Airfield

The Met Office has provisionally recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for May in the UK at Kenley Airfield. Overnight temperatures did not drop below 19.4°C, breaking the previous May record of 18.9°C set in 1944. This marks an unprecedented heat level for this time of year.

Unseasonal Heatwave Hits Uk

On Monday 25 May 2026, the UK is set to hit its hottest May day on record with temperatures soaring to 35°C. This surpasses the current May high of 32.8°C, signalling a rare and intense early summer heatwave.

Record Temperatures Shatter Old Benchmarks

Temperature records in the UK typically shift by small fractions, but this year’s spike is significant. The overnight low at Kenley Airfield exceeded the previous record by 0.5°C, underlining the extreme weather conditions affecting the region.

Met Office Issues Official Update

The Met Office’s provisional figures highlight growing temperature extremes. This new benchmark adds to evidence of rising climate variability across the UK, with experts monitoring ongoing weather patterns closely.

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