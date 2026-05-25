Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

Nigel Jackson, 57, has been sentenced to six years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court for strangling a woman and subjecting her to months of abuse and intimidation in Nottingham. Jackson’s victim suffered serious injuries, including loss of consciousness and deep defensive wounds, after he attacked her with a knife in August 2025. The court also issued a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

Months Of Abuse Exposed

Between February and October 2025, Jackson controlled the woman’s daily life, restricting her movements, finances, and access to her mobile phone. The prolonged campaign of controlling and coercive behaviour escalated to physical violence, culminating in the strangulation and knife attack.

Knife Attack Leads To Arrest

The knife assault in August 2025 left the victim with serious defensive wounds. Following this attack, police arrested Jackson, who vehemently denied all allegations and remained silent during two police interviews in October.

Trial Outcome And Sentencing

After a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in April 2026, Jackson was found guilty of intentional strangulation, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault causing actual bodily harm. He was acquitted of all charges related to rape and sexual assault. On 7 May, he received a six-year jail term and a restraining order to protect the victim from future contact.