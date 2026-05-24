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MOTORWAY INCIDENT Vehicle Hits Tree on M4 Near Swindon Early This Morning

Vehicle Hits Tree on M4 Near Swindon Early This Morning

Emergency services attended the M4 motorway westbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Swindon early this morning after a vehicle left the carriageway and struck a tree. The incident prompted a swift response from police and other 999 crews to assist and manage the scene.

Driver Walks Away

The driver managed to exit the vehicle without any serious injuries despite the collision with the tree.

Rapid Emergency Response

Police and emergency teams were on site quickly to secure the area and provide support.

Traffic Control Measures

A lane closure was put in place on the M4 to protect emergency workers and allow the safe recovery of the vehicle, minimising disruption to motorists.

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