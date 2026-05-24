Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

A Jet2 flight travelling from Tenerife to Birmingham was forced to divert to Porto on Thursday after one of its pilots became unwell, prompting the first officer to take control of the aircraft. Passengers experienced a sudden drop in altitude as the plane descended towards Portugal, where emergency services were waiting upon landing.

Pilot Medical Emergency

Flight LS1266 changed course mid-journey due to a suspected medical emergency involving the pilot. The first officer assumed command and safely handled the situation, ensuring the well-being of those on board.

Safe Landing In Porto

The aircraft touched down smoothly in Porto, where paramedics and emergency teams met the plane immediately. No safety concerns were reported during the diversion and landing.

Jet2 Apologises For Delay

A Jet2 spokesperson confirmed: “Flight LS1266 from Tenerife to Birmingham diverted to Porto on Thursday (21st May), due to one of the pilots feeling unwell. At no point was safety compromised, and customers subsequently continued their journey. We would like to apologise to customers for this unforeseen delay.”

Passenger Accounts

Those onboard described feeling a sudden loss of altitude as the aircraft descended, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Despite the scare, passengers remained safe throughout the incident.