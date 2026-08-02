Murder Investigation Continues After Body of Missing Farnborough Woman Found at Property

Detectives investigating the death of a missing woman whose body was discovered at a Farnborough address have confirmed a murder investigation remains ongoing. The body of 58-year-old Janna Fuller, who had previously been reported missing, was found at an address in Cross Street, Farnborough, on Monday, 27 July.

Post-Mortem Inconclusive

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said a post-mortem examination has now been carried out, but the results were inconclusive. Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms Fuller’s death as enquiries progress.

Man Released on Bail

As part of the investigation, a 47-year-old man from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on police bail, subject to strict conditions, while detectives continue their enquiries.

Three Men Face No Further Action

Three other men, aged 52, 33 and 29, all from Farnborough, were also arrested on suspicion of murder during the investigation. Police have confirmed they have now been released and will face no further action.

Police Reassure Community

Inspector Mike Hall, of the Rushmoor district, said officers remain committed to establishing how Ms Fuller died. He said:

“We know this incident will have caused concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure that we are doing all we can to find out how Janna died.

“Our officers continue to work round the clock to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“We will remain in the area for some time as we continue to gather evidence and carry out enquiries. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer.”

Appeal for Information

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary by calling 101, quoting reference 44260352411. Information can also be submitted through the force’s online reporting portal. Police have not released any further details regarding the circumstances of Ms Fuller’s death while enquiries remain ongoing.