Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

A Colwyn Bay man has been jailed after subjecting a victim to a sustained campaign of coercive and controlling behaviour, including isolating them from family and friends, controlling what they wore and restricting what they could eat. George Kyle Daniels, 28, of St David’s Road, Colwyn Bay, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Caernarfon Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offence.

Victim Controlled and Isolated

Daniels was originally arrested on 27 April 2026 after police launched an investigation into a series of incidents. Detectives found he exercised extensive control over the victim’s daily life, including:

Preventing them from leaving the house

Stopping them from speaking to other people

Refusing to allow them to shower alone

Controlling the clothes they wore

Isolating them from family and friends

Financially abusing them

Restricting what they were allowed to eat

Police described the offending as a sustained pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Three-Year Prison Sentence

Following his guilty plea, Daniels appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court, where he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Praises Victim’s Courage

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Rae Ellis, from North Wales Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit (PVPU), praised the victim for their bravery. She said:

“I welcome the sentence passed by the court, and commend the courage and bravery displayed by the victim in this case.

“Her resilience and strength throughout the process played a major part in the outcome and I hope that she can now move forward in her life.

“North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous offenders against women and girls.

“I would encourage anyone who is subject to such abuse to contact us. You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”

Support Available

North Wales Police continue to encourage anyone experiencing coercive or controlling behaviour, domestic abuse or violence to report it. Officers say victims will be supported throughout the investigation and that all reports will be treated seriously and confidentially.