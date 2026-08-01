Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

A Romford convenience store has been ordered to close for three months after officers seized more than £8,000 worth of illegal tobacco products during a joint enforcement operation. RM Mini Market, on Mawney Road, Romford, has been shut down following a successful application by authorities at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court. The closure order follows a coordinated operation involving Havering Council Trading Standards, Havering Police, and council enforcement officers.

Illegal Tobacco Seized

During the operation, officers recovered more than £8,000 worth of illicit cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco. The products are believed to have been illegal to sell and have now been removed from circulation. Authorities say the closure order has been granted to protect the public while investigations continue.

Shop Closed Until October

Under the order, RM Mini Market must remain closed until at least 28 October. Investigations into the illegal tobacco operation remain ongoing, and further enforcement action has not been ruled out.

Crackdown on Illicit Tobacco

Havering Council said the operation forms part of wider efforts to tackle the sale of illegal tobacco, which undermines legitimate businesses, funds organised crime and can expose consumers to unregulated products. The council is encouraging members of the public to report suspected illicit tobacco sales anonymously. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.