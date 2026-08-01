Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

A Romford convenience store has been ordered to close for three months after officers seized more than £8,000 worth of illegal tobacco products during a joint enforcement operation. RM Mini Market, on Mawney Road, Romford, has been shut down following a successful application by authorities at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court. The closure order follows a coordinated operation involving Havering Council Trading Standards, Havering Police, and council enforcement officers.  

Illegal Tobacco Seized

During the operation, officers recovered more than £8,000 worth of illicit cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco. The products are believed to have been illegal to sell and have now been removed from circulation. Authorities say the closure order has been granted to protect the public while investigations continue.

Shop Closed Until October

Under the order, RM Mini Market must remain closed until at least 28 October. Investigations into the illegal tobacco operation remain ongoing, and further enforcement action has not been ruled out.

Crackdown on Illicit Tobacco

Havering Council said the operation forms part of wider efforts to tackle the sale of illegal tobacco, which undermines legitimate businesses, funds organised crime and can expose consumers to unregulated products. The council is encouraging members of the public to report suspected illicit tobacco sales anonymously. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Scottish Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens Remembered as ‘Kind Soul’ With ‘Beautiful Heart’

KIND SOUL Scottish Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens Remembered as ‘Kind Soul’ With ‘Beautiful Heart’

UK News
Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

RINGDOOR BELL Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Fatal Acid Attack Ordered to Settle £120,000 Drug Debt

Three Men Jailed Over Fatal Acid Attack Ordered to Settle £120,000 Drug Debt

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

CRACKDOWN County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

UK News
Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

PROGRESS ONGING Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

UK News
Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

ARMED ATTACK Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

UK News
Man and Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable 28-Year-Old After Months of “Cruel and Deplorable” Abuse

CRUEL AND HEARTLESS Man and Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable 28-Year-Old After Months of “Cruel and Deplorable” Abuse

UK News
Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

HORRIFIC ATTACK Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

UK News
West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

PUBLIC WARNED West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

UK News
Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

AIR SUPPORT Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Jailed After Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison Hidden in Chocolate Bar Wrapper

SWEET LIKE CHOCOLATE Woman Jailed After Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison Hidden in Chocolate Bar Wrapper

UK News
Woman Jailed After Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison Hidden in Chocolate Bar Wrapper

Woman Jailed After Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison Hidden in Chocolate Bar Wrapper

UK News
Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

AFGAN MIGRANT JAILED Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

UK News
Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

UK News
Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

SWIFT SALE Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

UK News
Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

FAKE COP Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

UK News
Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

UK News
Partner of Murdered Postman Barry Daly Tells Court: “He Was My Best Friend, My Safety and My Home”

POSTIE MURDER Partner of Murdered Postman Barry Daly Tells Court: “He Was My Best Friend, My Safety and My Home”

UK News
Partner of Murdered Postman Barry Daly Tells Court: “He Was My Best Friend, My Safety and My Home”

Partner of Murdered Postman Barry Daly Tells Court: “He Was My Best Friend, My Safety and My Home”

UK News
Police Release E-Fit After Reported Indecent Exposure in Barnsley Park

PARK FLASHER Police Release E-Fit After Reported Indecent Exposure in Barnsley Park

UK News
Police Release E-Fit After Reported Indecent Exposure in Barnsley Park

Police Release E-Fit After Reported Indecent Exposure in Barnsley Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

RAPE CHARGES Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

UK News
Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

UK News
Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

COUNTY DURHAM Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

UK News
Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

UK News
Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

POLICE CRACKDOWN Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

UK News
Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

UK News
Watch Live