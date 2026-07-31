Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

Two men have been jailed for piloting overcrowded small boats across the English Channel under new legislation designed to target those who endanger lives during illegal crossings. The convictions bring the total number of people sentenced under the new endangerment offence, introduced earlier this year, to 10.

Afghan Man Jailed After Crossing with 95 Others

Omar Heidari, 34, an Afghan national, was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court after admitting the offence. The court heard Heidari arrived in the UK on 23 June aboard a small boat carrying 95 other people.

Sudanese Teen Also Sentenced

Manas Yuk, an 18-year-old Sudanese national, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to the same offence. He crossed the Channel on 21 June in a boat carrying 82 people, including 13 children. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Yuk is the 10th individual to be sentenced under the new legislation.

New Law Targets Dangerous Crossings

Since January 2026, it has been a criminal offence to carry out any act that puts others at risk of death or serious injury during a small boat crossing. The law applies to anyone found to have exercised control of a vessel at any stage of the journey. The CPS said the legislation is intended to tackle the dangers posed by overcrowded and unsuitable boats used to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Serious Risks at Sea

Prosecutors highlighted the dangers associated with Channel crossings, noting that the inflatable boats used are frequently:

Overcrowded.

Unsuitable for long-distance sea crossings.

Lacking essential safety equipment such as flares, radios and navigation lights.

Carrying passengers without life jackets.

The English Channel is one of the busiest waterways in the world, with hundreds of commercial vessels passing through every day.

CPS: Law Is Working

Kris Venkatasami, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said:

“These men are the latest to be sentenced for endangering the lives of others while steering a small boat since it became a crime this year. All of them pleaded guilty and have been handed prison sentences.

“This shows the quality of the evidence gathered by UK Border Force and Immigration Enforcement officers, allowing prosecutors to present the strongest possible cases before the courts.

“Those sentenced to more than a year in prison face being deported, and if they make an asylum application, their conviction will be taken into account.

“The new endangerment law is clearly working, and there are more cases progressing through the courts, so the public can expect to see further convictions for those who recklessly endanger the lives of others.”

Channel Crossings Continue

The latest sentences come as Home Office figures show 752 migrants crossed the English Channel in nine small boats on 29 July, highlighting the continued pressure on UK border authorities despite ongoing enforcement efforts. The Government has said it will continue using the new legislation to prosecute those found responsible for placing lives at risk during dangerous Channel crossings.