Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AFGAN MIGRANT JAILED Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

Two Jailed Over Channel Small Boat Crossings Under New Endangerment Law

Two men have been jailed for piloting overcrowded small boats across the English Channel under new legislation designed to target those who endanger lives during illegal crossings. The convictions bring the total number of people sentenced under the new endangerment offence, introduced earlier this year, to 10.

Afghan Man Jailed After Crossing with 95 Others

Omar Heidari, 34, an Afghan national, was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court after admitting the offence. The court heard Heidari arrived in the UK on 23 June aboard a small boat carrying 95 other people.

Sudanese Teen Also Sentenced

Manas Yuk, an 18-year-old Sudanese national, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to the same offence. He crossed the Channel on 21 June in a boat carrying 82 people, including 13 children. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Yuk is the 10th individual to be sentenced under the new legislation.

New Law Targets Dangerous Crossings

Since January 2026, it has been a criminal offence to carry out any act that puts others at risk of death or serious injury during a small boat crossing. The law applies to anyone found to have exercised control of a vessel at any stage of the journey. The CPS said the legislation is intended to tackle the dangers posed by overcrowded and unsuitable boats used to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Serious Risks at Sea

Prosecutors highlighted the dangers associated with Channel crossings, noting that the inflatable boats used are frequently:

  • Overcrowded.
  • Unsuitable for long-distance sea crossings.
  • Lacking essential safety equipment such as flares, radios and navigation lights.
  • Carrying passengers without life jackets.

The English Channel is one of the busiest waterways in the world, with hundreds of commercial vessels passing through every day.

CPS: Law Is Working

Kris Venkatasami, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said:

“These men are the latest to be sentenced for endangering the lives of others while steering a small boat since it became a crime this year. All of them pleaded guilty and have been handed prison sentences.

“This shows the quality of the evidence gathered by UK Border Force and Immigration Enforcement officers, allowing prosecutors to present the strongest possible cases before the courts.

“Those sentenced to more than a year in prison face being deported, and if they make an asylum application, their conviction will be taken into account.

“The new endangerment law is clearly working, and there are more cases progressing through the courts, so the public can expect to see further convictions for those who recklessly endanger the lives of others.”

Channel Crossings Continue

The latest sentences come as Home Office figures show 752 migrants crossed the English Channel in nine small boats on 29 July, highlighting the continued pressure on UK border authorities despite ongoing enforcement efforts. The Government has said it will continue using the new legislation to prosecute those found responsible for placing lives at risk during dangerous Channel crossings.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

DRUG CRACKDOWN Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

UK News
Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

MISTAKEN BELIEF Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

UK News
Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

CHAMBER OF HORRORS Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

UK News
Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

TROWBRIDGE DEATH Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

UK News
Man Dies After Tesla Crashes Into Parked Lorry on A419 Near Swindon

FATAL TESLA CRASH Man Dies After Tesla Crashes Into Parked Lorry on A419 Near Swindon

UK News

FATAL COLLISION One Dead After Fatal Crash Involving Car and Lorry Closes A419 Near Swindon

UK News
Axel Rudakubana Charged Over Alleged Assaults on Prison Officers at HMP Belmarsh

PRISON CHARGES Axel Rudakubana Charged Over Alleged Assaults on Prison Officers at HMP Belmarsh

UK News

MIGRATION CRISIS Thousands of Migrants Flood Into Spanish Enclave of Ceuta as Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

WEMBLEY STABBING Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

HEATHROW TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

REMAINS FOUND Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

UK News
Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

UK News
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

HORRIFIC ATTACK Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

UK News
Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

UK News
West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

PUBLIC WARNED West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

UK News
West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

UK News
Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

AIR SUPPORT Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

UK News
Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

RINGDOOR BELL Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

UK News
Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Fatal Acid Attack Ordered to Settle £120,000 Drug Debt

Three Men Jailed Over Fatal Acid Attack Ordered to Settle £120,000 Drug Debt

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Fatal Acid Attack Ordered to Settle £120,000 Drug Debt

Three Men Jailed Over Fatal Acid Attack Ordered to Settle £120,000 Drug Debt

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

CRACKDOWN County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

UK News
Watch Live