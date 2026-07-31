Murder Investigation Launched After 26-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Milton Keynes

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Milton Keynes late on Thursday night. Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following the incident in Brooklands Road, Bletchley, where officers were called at around 11.20pm on Thursday, 30 July to reports of a stabbing. Emergency services attended the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics and police officers, the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been formally identified. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Three Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Detectives have arrested three people in connection with the investigation. Those arrested are:

A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes.

from Milton Keynes. A 25-year-old man from Milton Keynes.

from Milton Keynes. A 36-year-old man from Aylesbury.

All three remain in police custody for questioning. Police have confirmed they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Crime Scene Remains in Place

A large police cordon remains in place on Brooklands Road, where forensic officers continue to examine the scene. The cordon is expected to remain in place for some time while detectives carry out enquiries.

Detective Issues Appeal

Detective Superintendent Jon Capps, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said:

“We have launched a murder investigation after the tragic death of a young man in Milton Keynes last night in a suspected stabbing. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this time.

“At this early stage we do not currently believe there is any threat to the wider public as we have made three arrests and we are not currently looking for anyone else.

“However, members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.

“This is a complex investigation and we are following several lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances. Anyone who has relevant information should contact us and please do not speculate to avoid further distress to the victim’s family.”

Police Reassure Community

Milton Keynes Area Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie said officers understand the concern such incidents cause within the community. She said:

“Any violence on our streets understandably causes concern in the community, but we are hard at work to determine what happened and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We understand there has been a lot of speculation around this incident but we do not believe this murder was racially motivated or there is any threat to the wider public at this time.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to our officers in the area, at a police station or by calling 101.

“This is a sad day for the city and those affected by this tragic death. We will continue to work with our partners and our communities to reduce serious violence.”

Appeal for Information

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, reporting online, or speaking to officers at the scene, quoting reference 43260393336. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.