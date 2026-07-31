Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

An inquest has opened into the death of a 23-year-old aircraft engineer who suffered a fatal traumatic brain injury after an explosion while working inside the fuel tank of a Virgin Atlantic passenger jet at Heathrow Airport. Senior Coroner Lydia Brown formally opened and immediately suspended the inquest at West London Coroner’s Court on Thursday after hearing a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing. Georgie Buxton died on 7 July, almost a month after suffering catastrophic injuries while carrying out maintenance on a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner.

Explosion During Maintenance Work

The inquest heard Mr Buxton was working alongside another Virgin Atlantic aircraft technician at around 8.45am on 11 June investigating a fuel leak on the aircraft. Both engineers were inside the aircraft’s fuel tank wearing breathing apparatus to protect them from residual fuel fumes, while three colleagues remained outside supporting the operation. An Aviation Policing officer told the hearing:

“Both technicians wore breathing apparatus to protect them from any residual fuel fumes whilst inside the fuel tank.

“They were supported by three colleagues during that task.”

The court heard there was then a “non-combustion explosion” while Mr Buxton was inside the fuel tank. The officer said:

“Georgie Buxton took the impact of that explosion to his head and torso causing him to lose consciousness and suffer catastrophic injury.”

His colleague, who was elsewhere inside the fuel tank, escaped without injury and managed to remove Mr Buxton from the confined space before colleagues raised the alarm.

Died From Traumatic Brain Injury

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, Aviation Policing officers and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), attended the scene. Mr Buxton underwent multiple operations to his head and neck after being taken to hospital but died on 7 July. A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he died from a traumatic brain injury caused by craniofacial trauma, the court heard.

Criminal Investigation Underway

The inquest was told the Metropolitan Police have launched a criminal investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the fatal workplace incident. An Aviation Policing spokesperson described the inquiry as being at “a very early stage” and involving “very serious and complex matters.” Coroner Lydia Brown said the inquest would be suspended while detectives continue their enquiries and until it becomes clear whether any criminal charges will be brought. Addressing Mr Buxton’s family and partner, who attended the hearing remotely, she said:

“My role as a coroner at this stage is quite a limited one.

“I will, of course, defer to the police investigation. I will simply suspend my inquiry pending the outcome of that.”

She added:

“Given I do not know the nature of any potential matters that the police are investigating… I am just going to suspend the inquest under my general discretionary powers to do so.”

The coroner also offered her condolences to Mr Buxton’s family, saying:

“Can I take this opportunity to say how very sorry I was to learn of the circumstances of this young man’s death.

“Words just can’t explain how difficult this must be for you.”

Tribute to Young Engineer

Mr Buxton had joined Virgin Atlantic after previously working as an aircraft technician for Ryanair. Following his death, Virgin Atlantic said:

“We are heartbroken to confirm that a much-loved member of our engineering team has passed away.

“Our thoughts are firmly with Georgie’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad and challenging time.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people is always our top priority, and we are devastated by this incident.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities and the aircraft manufacturer on the investigation to establish all facts.”

The police and Health and Safety Executive investigations remain ongoing, and the inquest has been adjourned pending the outcome of those enquiries.