Nine Cats Dumped at Birmingham Animal Sanctuary After Being Released in Car Park

An animal sanctuary has condemned the “heartless” dumping of nine cats after they were released from pet carriers in its car park despite the charity already being at full capacity. Wythall Animal Sanctuary, near Birmingham, said the cats were abandoned on Sunday evening after being taken from a van and released onto the sanctuary’s grounds close to a busy road. Staff have appealed for information to identify those responsible.

Cats Released Near Busy Road

The sanctuary said it had already closed its doors to new feline admissions because all of its cat pens were full, with emergency isolation crates already in use. The incident only came to light after a member of staff noticed three unfamiliar cats after leaving work and alerted colleagues. When CCTV footage was reviewed, staff discovered that a total of nine cats had been released from carriers in the sanctuary’s car park.

Rescue Effort Through the Night

Several members of staff returned to the sanctuary and spent hours searching for the frightened animals. Seven cats were safely rescued that evening, while humane traps were set for those still missing. The following day, the team located a ginger cat and a black cat. The black cat was later caught, with the final ginger cat safely rescued today, meaning all nine cats are now safe.

Health Concerns

The sanctuary said the cats appear to have previously lived in homes and are familiar with people. Several have already shown affectionate behaviour, including purring and seeking human attention. Health checks revealed the cats were suffering from fleas and worms, while four female cats are believed to be in the early stages of pregnancy and will require veterinary treatment before being spayed.

Sanctuary Already Under Pressure

Wythall Animal Sanctuary said it is currently caring for 58 cats and, like many rescue centres, is facing increasing pressure due to falling adoption rates and animals remaining in care for longer. To accommodate the newly rescued cats, staff have created additional temporary space using crates inside available kennel areas while foster homes are sought. The charity said it will continue caring for the animals despite the additional strain on its facilities and resources.

Appeal for Information

The sanctuary is preparing a report into the incident and hopes it will be treated seriously. Staff expressed concern that the cats were abandoned without any protection near a busy road, placing their lives at significant risk. Anyone with information about who abandoned the cats is urged to contact Wythall Animal Sanctuary. The charity is also appealing for donations and essential supplies to help care for the animals while permanent or foster homes are found.