EU Warns ‘All of Europe’ Could Be Engulfed by Wildfires Within Days as Two Firefighters Killed in Greece

The European Union has warned that “all of Europe” could face a devastating wildfire crisis within days as deadly blazes continue to rage across Greece, France, Spain, Portugal and Turkey. The stark warning comes after two firefighters were killed in Greece while tackling an out-of-control wildfire, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to flee advancing flames across southern Europe.

EU Issues Urgent Warning

Maria Zuber, head of the EU’s Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre, said the wildfire threat is shifting eastwards after devastating parts of France and the Iberian Peninsula. She warned the coming days would be “very difficult”, with Greece, Italy and Central Europe expected to face the highest wildfire risk. She said:

“The next risk is already moving to Greece and also Central Europe.

“Italy will face risk at the beginning of August… if it is there as well, we will have all Europe on fire.”

Officials say soaring temperatures, prolonged drought, strong winds and exceptionally dry conditions are creating ideal conditions for fast-moving wildfires.

Two Firefighters Die in Greece

Tragedy struck on the Greek island of Crete, where two firefighters, aged 28 and 60, died after becoming trapped in their fire engine while battling a major blaze in the Rethymno region. The wildfire has forced the evacuation of six villages, with more than 150 firefighters deployed to the scene as crews continue battling the flames.

Holiday Island Evacuated

On the popular holiday island of Paros, emergency services ordered the evacuation of nine villages after a rapidly spreading wildfire tore across the island. Residents were directed towards beaches as helicopters and water-bombing aircraft joined dozens of firefighters attempting to contain the blaze. Authorities say strong winds continue to hamper firefighting efforts.

Thousands Forced to Flee Across Europe

Wildfires continue to burn across several European countries. In France, more than 220,000 people have been evacuated as the country’s largest wildfire since 1949 continues to burn west of Bordeaux, destroying hundreds of homes. In Spain, around 60,000 people have been displaced after fires consumed approximately 190,000 acres of land west of Madrid. Major fires are also continuing in Portugal and Turkey, with emergency services battling multiple fronts amid extreme temperatures.

Europe Faces Record Fire Season

The EU says Europe endured its worst wildfire season on record last year, with more than one million hectares of land destroyed. Officials now fear 2026 could rival or exceed that record if current weather conditions continue. The EU’s Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre has already deployed firefighting aircraft, helicopters and specialist crews to support countries overwhelmed by the scale of the crisis. Emergency services across southern Europe remain on high alert as meteorologists warn that further heatwaves are expected in the coming days, increasing the risk of new and rapidly spreading wildfires.