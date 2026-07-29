British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase Inside Abandoned Athens Building Identified

A British woman whose body was discovered inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Athens has been identified as 38-year-old Elisabeth-Jane Ross, as Greek police continue a major investigation into her death. Ms Ross’s body was found on 18 July after a homeless man entered a derelict property on Evelpidon Street in the Kypseli district of the Greek capital. Police have launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Body Found in Abandoned Building

According to Greek authorities, the homeless man discovered a suitcase lying inside the abandoned building, which had reportedly been vacant for at least two years. When he opened it, he found the body of a woman. Officers attended the scene and confirmed there were no visible injuries and no immediate signs of a struggle. However, detectives believe Ms Ross may have been lured to the property before being left there. Investigators estimate she had been dead for around eight days before she was found.

Identified Through DNA

As Ms Ross was carrying no identification, police initially appealed for help by releasing a description of the victim. She was described as being around 5ft 4in tall, with reddish hair tied in a bun, wearing black shorts bearing the insignia of a French university and a black T-shirt. Interpol later confirmed her identity through DNA testing.

Travel to Greece

Investigators believe Ms Ross travelled to Greece on 29 June, arriving via Cyprus after travelling from the United States. Detectives are now working to establish her movements before her death by reviewing hotel records, CCTV footage and speaking to potential witnesses.

Autopsy to Determine Cause of Death

Greek police have described the investigation as highly unusual, with local reports suggesting it is the first known case of a foreign national being discovered dead in such circumstances in central Athens. A post-mortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death.

Family Informed

The British Embassy in Greece has informed Ms Ross’s family. Police Scotland said officers are supporting her relatives in Scotland, while the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed it is providing consular assistance. The investigation into Ms Ross’s death remains ongoing.