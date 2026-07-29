Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

The Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police has resigned just one day before he was due to face a gross misconduct hearing. Chris Noble, who has led the force since 2021, submitted his resignation to Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams on Tuesday, bringing an end to his tenure before disciplinary proceedings were due to begin. Mr Noble had been expected to appear before a police misconduct panel over allegations of gross misconduct.

Suspended Since Last Year

Mr Noble was suspended from duty in August 2025 after serious concerns were raised regarding his behaviour outside of work. At the time, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an independent investigation into allegations relating to matters that pre-dated his appointment as Chief Constable. The police watchdog also opened a separate investigation into allegations that Mr Noble had shared confidential information without a legitimate policing purpose.

Commissioner: Suspension Was a Neutral Act

When announcing Mr Noble’s suspension last year, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams stressed that the decision was not a finding of guilt. He said:

“Public confidence in the police service is vital so all allegations of misconduct must be fully and independently investigated.

“In the interests of the public, Staffordshire Police and the chief constable himself, I decided to suspend Mr Noble pending the outcome of the IOPC’s investigation.

“Suspension is a neutral act to enable an independent and thorough investigation to take place. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such.”

Mr Adams added that he recognised the announcement would come as a shock to officers, staff and the wider public, but said allegations of such seriousness must be investigated properly.

IOPC Investigation

The IOPC confirmed it had received a number of mandatory referrals from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner during 2025. The watchdog said the referrals concerned reports raising serious concerns about Mr Noble’s conduct outside his policing duties. It also confirmed it was separately investigating allegations that confidential information had been shared without a proper policing purpose. The IOPC previously stated that both investigations remained ongoing.

Gross Misconduct Hearing No Longer Taking Place

Mr Noble’s resignation comes just a day before he was due to face a police misconduct hearing. It is not yet clear what impact his resignation will have on the disciplinary proceedings or whether the hearing will continue under police conduct regulations. Further information is expected from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The allegations against Mr Noble have not been determined by a misconduct panel, and no findings have been made in relation to the matters under investigation.