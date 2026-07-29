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MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

Police have launched a major investigation after two teenage girls reported being raped in an alleyway in Blackpool during the early hours of Saturday morning. Lancashire Police were called at 2.36am on Saturday 25 July following reports that two girls, both in their late teens, had been sexually assaulted in an alleyway between Edward Street and Topping Street, just off Deansgate.

Specialist Investigation Underway

Detectives have launched a major enquiry, with specialist officers providing support to both victims while investigations continue. The alleyway was cordoned off as forensic officers examined the scene and detectives carried out house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

CCTV Appeal

As part of the investigation, Lancashire Police have released CCTV images of a man they are urgently seeking to identify. Officers believe the man was in the area around the time of the reported assaults and may have information that could assist their enquiries. Police have stressed that they wish to speak to him as a potential witness or someone who may be able to help establish the circumstances of the incident.

No Arrests

No arrests have been made at this stage. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said:

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the footage, or who was in the area at the time, to come forward immediately.”

Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the Edward Street, Topping Street or Deansgate area during the early hours of Saturday 25 July, and who may have witnessed anything suspicious, to get in touch. Police are also asking motorists with dashcam footage and local businesses or residents with CCTV covering the area to review their recordings and contact officers if they have information that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police, quoting the relevant incident reference. The investigation remains ongoing.

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