Police Launch Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man who has been recalled to prison following a shoplifting offence in Hertfordshire. Martin Adams, 30, is wanted on recall to prison after an offence of theft (shoplifting) in Potters Bar on 27 May.

Links to North London

Police say Adams has known links to North London and are urging anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward. Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace him and are asking members of the public not to approach him if they see him.

Public Asked to Help

Anyone with information about Martin Adams’ whereabouts is asked to report it online, use the force’s online web chat service, or call 101, quoting the relevant details. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by submitting information via its anonymous online reporting service. Police enquiries to locate Adams are ongoing.