Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEAD TURNER Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

Devon & Cornwall Police’s eye-catching new ‘Crop Cop’ tractor rolled into Teignmouth this week as officers used the unique vehicle to promote rural crime awareness during the town’s annual Blue Light Day. The specially liveried tractor was among the attractions at The Den, near Teignmouth Pier, on Monday 27 July, where hundreds of residents and holidaymakers gathered as part of Teignmouth Carnival Week.

Raising Awareness of Rural Crime

Neighbourhood officers and rural crime specialists spent the day speaking to visitors about issues affecting the countryside, including livestock worrying by dogs, fly-tipping and rural crime prevention. The event was attended by Police Community Support Officers Saul Bunce and Liz Francis, PC George Miller, and Rural Affairs Officer PC Clarke Orchard. PC Orchard said the busy summer season brings thousands of visitors to Devon’s countryside, making it important to educate people about protecting livestock. He said:

“We are mindful that during the busy summer period we have a large footfall of tourists and visitors in our lovely rural locations and beauty spots.

“Some of these locations are likely to have livestock present, which is why it was key for us to remind owners about the importance of keeping dogs on leads when walking in areas near livestock or where they are likely to be. This advice applies all year round.”

New Livestock Laws Highlighted

Officers also used the event to raise awareness of changes introduced under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendments) Act 2025, which came into force on 18 March. The legislation now recognises alpacas and llamas as livestock, meaning irresponsible dog owners can face unlimited fines if their pets attack or worry these animals. Police reminded visitors that livestock worrying includes dogs chasing, barking at, biting or stalking farm animals, even if no physical contact occurs, as the stress caused can lead to serious injury or death.

Family-Friendly Event

Children attending the Blue Light Day were given police stickers and flags, while many enjoyed trying on police helmets and climbing into the back of a police van. The event also featured displays from the RNLI and the Sea Cadets, forming part of the popular Teignmouth Carnival Week, which continues until Saturday 1 August.

‘Crop Cop’ Heading to Agricultural Shows

The Devon & Cornwall Police ‘Crop Cop’ tractor has been loaned to the force by Masons Kings and will continue appearing at community events and agricultural shows across the region throughout the year. Its next public appearance will be at the Yealmpton Show on Wednesday 29 July, where officers will continue promoting rural crime prevention and engaging with farming communities. Police are encouraging farmers to sign up to the Devon & Cornwall Community Messaging service to receive free crime prevention advice and updates, while members of the public are urged to report rural crime and livestock worrying incidents by calling 101 or via the Devon & Cornwall Police website.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Tooting Bec Lido Celebrates 120 Years as UK’s Largest Freshwater Swimming Pool

Tooting Bec Lido Celebrates 120 Years as UK’s Largest Freshwater Swimming Pool

UK News
Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

END OF AN ERA Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

UK News
Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

DEVON BUS CRASH Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

UK News
Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

ARMED ROBBERY Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

UK News
Closure Order Granted for Swindon Property Following Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour Reports

POLICE WELCOME Closure Order Granted for Swindon Property Following Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour Reports

UK News
Parents and Baby Among Four Killed in Devastating A38 Crash as Victims Named

PARENTS NAMED BY POLICE Parents and Baby Among Four Killed in Devastating A38 Crash as Victims Named

UK News
Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

THOUSAND WORDS Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

UK News
Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

MYSTERY THAT STILL HAUNTS Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Breaking News, UK News
New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

UK News
Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

SAFETY ALERT Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

STOLEN AMBULANCE Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

UK News
Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

UK News
Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

SERIAL OFFENDER Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

UK News
Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

UK News
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

HGV TROUBLES Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

PRISON DEATH Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

UK News
Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

UK News
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

TABTOO AND GONE Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

DENT IN THE CHAIN Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

UK News
Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

Torquay Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Nearly £30,000 Worth of Drugs Hidden in Home

UK News
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

WASTE BLAZE Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Watch Live