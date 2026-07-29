Devon & Cornwall Police’s ‘Crop Cop’ Tractor Steals the Show at Teignmouth Blue Light Day

Devon & Cornwall Police’s eye-catching new ‘Crop Cop’ tractor rolled into Teignmouth this week as officers used the unique vehicle to promote rural crime awareness during the town’s annual Blue Light Day. The specially liveried tractor was among the attractions at The Den, near Teignmouth Pier, on Monday 27 July, where hundreds of residents and holidaymakers gathered as part of Teignmouth Carnival Week.

Raising Awareness of Rural Crime

Neighbourhood officers and rural crime specialists spent the day speaking to visitors about issues affecting the countryside, including livestock worrying by dogs, fly-tipping and rural crime prevention. The event was attended by Police Community Support Officers Saul Bunce and Liz Francis, PC George Miller, and Rural Affairs Officer PC Clarke Orchard. PC Orchard said the busy summer season brings thousands of visitors to Devon’s countryside, making it important to educate people about protecting livestock. He said:

“We are mindful that during the busy summer period we have a large footfall of tourists and visitors in our lovely rural locations and beauty spots.

“Some of these locations are likely to have livestock present, which is why it was key for us to remind owners about the importance of keeping dogs on leads when walking in areas near livestock or where they are likely to be. This advice applies all year round.”

New Livestock Laws Highlighted

Officers also used the event to raise awareness of changes introduced under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendments) Act 2025, which came into force on 18 March. The legislation now recognises alpacas and llamas as livestock, meaning irresponsible dog owners can face unlimited fines if their pets attack or worry these animals. Police reminded visitors that livestock worrying includes dogs chasing, barking at, biting or stalking farm animals, even if no physical contact occurs, as the stress caused can lead to serious injury or death.

Family-Friendly Event

Children attending the Blue Light Day were given police stickers and flags, while many enjoyed trying on police helmets and climbing into the back of a police van. The event also featured displays from the RNLI and the Sea Cadets, forming part of the popular Teignmouth Carnival Week, which continues until Saturday 1 August.

‘Crop Cop’ Heading to Agricultural Shows

The Devon & Cornwall Police ‘Crop Cop’ tractor has been loaned to the force by Masons Kings and will continue appearing at community events and agricultural shows across the region throughout the year. Its next public appearance will be at the Yealmpton Show on Wednesday 29 July, where officers will continue promoting rural crime prevention and engaging with farming communities. Police are encouraging farmers to sign up to the Devon & Cornwall Community Messaging service to receive free crime prevention advice and updates, while members of the public are urged to report rural crime and livestock worrying incidents by calling 101 or via the Devon & Cornwall Police website.