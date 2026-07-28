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MAJOR DIESEL LEAK M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

Drivers are facing major disruption overnight after a large diesel spill forced the closure of part of the M20 in Kent for emergency resurfacing works. The eastbound carriageway of the M20 is closed between Junction 7 (Maidstone) and Junction 9 (Ashford) while National Highways carries out urgent repairs to the road surface.

HGV Suffers Major Diesel Leak

The closure follows an incident shortly before 7.30pm on Monday, when a broken-down heavy goods vehicle suffered a substantial diesel leak on the M20 Junction 8 roundabout slip road. Although crews initially treated the contaminated surface, further inspections found the diesel had significantly damaged the carriageway. Engineers determined that emergency resurfacing work was required before the motorway could safely reopen.

Overnight Closure in Place

National Highways contractors are working through the night to replace the damaged section of road. The motorway is expected to remain closed until at least 6am, although this could change depending on the progress of the repairs. Motorists are being warned to expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys.

Diversion Route

Drivers travelling eastbound are being diverted via the following route:

  • Exit the M20 at Junction 7 (Maidstone).
  • Follow the A249 towards Bearsted Road.
  • Continue south-east onto New Cut Road.
  • Join the A20 heading east.
  • Rejoin the M20 at Junction 9 (Ashford).

National Highways has advised motorists to follow the signed hollow circle diversion symbols.

Travel Advice

Road users planning to travel through the area are urged to:

  • Allow additional journey time.
  • Consider alternative routes where possible.
  • Delay journeys if practical until the motorway has reopened.

National Highways said updates will be provided as work progresses and thanked drivers for their patience while emergency repairs are completed.

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