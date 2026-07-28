Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an 18-year-old motorcyclist after a collision in Whitstable. Harley Seal, 18, died at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes A180 on Chestfield Road, outside the Chestfield Barn pub, shortly before 8.15pm on Friday, 24 July. Kent Police confirmed detectives from the Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said an 18-year-old man voluntarily attended Canterbury Police Station at 9.50pm on the night of the collision and was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The following day, a 19-year-old man also attended Canterbury Police Station, where he was arrested. Connor Todd, of Portlight Place, Seasalter, has since been charged with murder. He was due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 July. Appeal for witnesses Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either the motorcycle or the white Mercedes A180 before or after the collision, or who may have captured dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 01303 289600, quoting reference 46/120838/26. Information can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.