Family Appeal ‘Unduly Lenient’ Sentence After Carer Told Dementia Patient ‘I Hope You Die’

The family of an 81-year-old woman with dementia have branded a three-month prison sentence “far too lenient” after her carer was caught on camera screaming abuse, pinning her to a bed and telling her: “I hope you die.” Louise Harris, 42, was jailed at Swansea Crown Court after admitting ill-treating Elizabeth Anne Shipton, a vulnerable pensioner with dementia, and causing criminal damage. The disturbing abuse was uncovered after Elizabeth’s daughter installed a security camera inside the family home to monitor her mother’s care.

Shocking Abuse Captured on Camera

The court heard Harris subjected the elderly woman to a torrent of verbal abuse while she lay helpless in bed. Footage played to the court showed Harris shouting:

“I hope you die in your sleep, you f***ing horrible cow.”

She was also seen placing her arm on Elizabeth’s chest while demanding:

“Where’s your money?”

When the 81-year-old told Harris she was hurting her, the carer replied:

“I don’t care.”

Daughter Witnessed Abuse Live

Elizabeth’s daughter, Tracy, told the court she was horrified after checking the live camera feed and witnessing the abuse taking place in real time. Police were called and later forced entry to the property after Harris was seen waving a large kitchen knife while intoxicated. Officers found her slumped on the floor inside the house.

Victim Thought She Was Going to Die

Prosecutor Abud Hussain told Swansea Crown Court that Elizabeth believed she was going to die during the ordeal. He said Harris’s behaviour had destroyed the pensioner’s sense of safety in the home where she had lived for more than 60 years. The court heard the victim was already living with dementia and had recently endured significant personal hardship.

Judge Condemns ‘Heartless and Cruel’ Behaviour

Sentencing Harris, Judge Huw Rees said elderly people deserved “respect, dignity, and humanity”. He described Harris as:

“Heartless and cruel.”

The judge added she had shown a:

“Callous disregard” for the welfare of a highly vulnerable woman.

However, he said sentencing guidelines limited the punishment available to the court. Harris was jailed for three months after pleading guilty to ill-treating a person lacking mental capacity and criminal damage. A more serious charge of attempted robbery was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service before sentencing.

Family Say Victim Is Traumatised

Following the hearing, Tracy said her mother remains deeply affected by the abuse. She said Elizabeth is now:

Terrified Harris could return.

Experiencing vivid flashbacks.

Requiring constant supervision.

The family also revealed Elizabeth had recently spent seven weeks in hospital with sepsis and was grieving the death of her husband of more than 60 years. Knitting had become one of the few activities helping her cope with her loss, but the court heard Harris ripped up her knitting after drinking alcohol.

Family Launch Appeal

Elizabeth’s family have now lodged an appeal against what they describe as an “unduly lenient” sentence. They say the three-month prison term does not reflect the lasting psychological harm caused to the vulnerable pensioner, who continues to live with the trauma of the abuse in her own home.