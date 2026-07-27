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KNIFE RAMPAGE Homeless Man Given Indefinite Hospital Order After Grandfather Killed in Random South London Knife Attack

Homeless Man Given Indefinite Hospital Order After Grandfather Killed in Random South London Knife Attack

A homeless man has been made subject to an indefinite hospital order after admitting the manslaughter of a 77-year-old grandfather and wounding two other people during a random knife attack at a busy South London street market. Musse Ali, 67, who suffers from schizoaffective disorder, was sentenced at the Old Bailey after the fatal attack at East Street Market, Walworth, on 10 November 2024. The court heard Ali was not taking his prescribed medication at the time of the incident.

Grandfather Fatally Stabbed

The victim, Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, was fatally stabbed after Ali armed himself with a kitchen knife stolen from a nearby shop. Mr McLeggan died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. Two other members of the public, Ho Man Yau and Baheru Nadew Bartura, were also stabbed during the unprovoked attack but survived their injuries.

Knife Stolen Before Attack

Prosecutors told the court that Ali stole a kitchen knife shortly before launching the seemingly random attack in the crowded market. The victims were targeted without warning in what the court heard was an unprovoked assault.

Mental Illness Was ‘Main Driver’

Sentencing Ali, Judge Nigel Lickley KC said his severe mental illness had been the “main driver” behind the attack. The court heard Ali, who arrived in the UK from Somalia in 1990 after seeking asylum, was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and had stopped taking his prescribed medication before the incident.

Indefinite Hospital Order

Rather than imposing a prison sentence, the judge made Ali subject to an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act, together with a restriction order. The restriction order means Ali cannot be released from secure psychiatric care unless it is approved by the appropriate authorities, with public protection remaining the overriding priority.

Family Continue to Mourn

The fatal attack shocked traders and shoppers at East Street Market and prompted a major Metropolitan Police investigation. The indefinite hospital order concludes the criminal proceedings, while ensuring Ali remains detained in secure psychiatric treatment unless experts and the authorities determine that it is safe for him to be released.

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