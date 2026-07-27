Man in His 20s Stabbed in Swindon as Police Launch Attempted Murder Investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Swindon, prompting a major emergency response on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to Taplow Walk, Park South, at around 9.20pm on Sunday 26 July following reports of a casualty with knife injuries. Paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service were first on the scene and treated the injured man before he was taken by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital for further treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Police Investigating Serious Assault

Wiltshire Police confirmed officers were alerted to the incident by ambulance crews after receiving reports of a suspected stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing injury. Police attended the scene shortly afterwards and launched an investigation into the serious assault. Detectives have since carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Large Emergency Response

Residents reported a significant emergency services presence in the Park South area while police and ambulance crews responded to the incident. A number of officers remained at the scene as enquiries continued late into the evening.

Witness Appeal

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 54260090434. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Ambulance Service Statement

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service confirmed:

“We sent one ambulance to the incident and conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital.”

Enquiries into the stabbing remain ongoing, and police have not yet announced whether any arrests have been made.