Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STREET ATTACK Man in His 20s Stabbed in Swindon as Police Launch Attempted Murder Investigation

Man in His 20s Stabbed in Swindon as Police Launch Attempted Murder Investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Swindon, prompting a major emergency response on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to Taplow Walk, Park South, at around 9.20pm on Sunday 26 July following reports of a casualty with knife injuries. Paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service were first on the scene and treated the injured man before he was taken by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital for further treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Police Investigating Serious Assault

Wiltshire Police confirmed officers were alerted to the incident by ambulance crews after receiving reports of a suspected stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing injury. Police attended the scene shortly afterwards and launched an investigation into the serious assault. Detectives have since carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Large Emergency Response

Residents reported a significant emergency services presence in the Park South area while police and ambulance crews responded to the incident. A number of officers remained at the scene as enquiries continued late into the evening.

Witness Appeal

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 54260090434. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Ambulance Service Statement

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service confirmed:

“We sent one ambulance to the incident and conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital.”

Enquiries into the stabbing remain ongoing, and police have not yet announced whether any arrests have been made.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man dies after two adults get into difficulty in water at West Wittering Beach

BEACH DEATH Man dies after two adults get into difficulty in water at West Wittering Beach

UK News
HGV Fire Partially Closes M25 Near Dartford as Emergency Crews Tackle Blaze

BREAKING HGV Fire Partially Closes M25 Near Dartford as Emergency Crews Tackle Blaze

UK News
Four Killed Including Baby Girl After A38 Crash Near Derby as Driver Arrested

HORROR CRASH Four Killed Including Baby Girl After A38 Crash Near Derby as Driver Arrested

UK News
Young Boy Dies After Collision Near Northwood Station

POLICE PROBE Young Boy Dies After Collision Near Northwood Station

UK News
Strictly Come Dancing Unveils Five New Professional Dancers for 2026 Series

NEW FACE IN THE BALLROOM Strictly Come Dancing Unveils Five New Professional Dancers for 2026 Series

UK News
Failed Asylum Seeker Convicted of Raping Schoolgirl Fights Deportation, Claiming He Is Bisexual

VILE ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Convicted of Raping Schoolgirl Fights Deportation, Claiming He Is Bisexual

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

ARMED STAND OFF Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

UK News
Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

POLICE PROBE Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

UK News
Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

PRISON BLUNDER Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

UK News
Man Charged With Murder of Former Partner Found Dead in Edinburgh Prison

DEATH IN CUSTODY Man Charged With Murder of Former Partner Found Dead in Edinburgh Prison

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Class A Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Supply Operation Uncovered in Scarborough

DEALER JAILED Class A Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Supply Operation Uncovered in Scarborough

UK News
Class A Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Supply Operation Uncovered in Scarborough

Class A Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Supply Operation Uncovered in Scarborough

UK News
Eleven Convicted After £40 Million Cocaine Smuggling Plot Targeted Sussex Coast

SMUGGLING RACKET Eleven Convicted After £40 Million Cocaine Smuggling Plot Targeted Sussex Coast

UK News
Eleven Convicted After £40 Million Cocaine Smuggling Plot Targeted Sussex Coast

Eleven Convicted After £40 Million Cocaine Smuggling Plot Targeted Sussex Coast

UK News
Wiltshire Police Sergeant Honoured with Prestigious Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD Wiltshire Police Sergeant Honoured with Prestigious Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service

UK News
Wiltshire Police Sergeant Honoured with Prestigious Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service

Wiltshire Police Sergeant Honoured with Prestigious Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Essex Fertiliser Warehouse Explosion Sparks Online Questions as Investigation Continues

INVESIGATION ON GOING Essex Fertiliser Warehouse Explosion Sparks Online Questions as Investigation Continues

UK News
Essex Fertiliser Warehouse Explosion Sparks Online Questions as Investigation Continues

Essex Fertiliser Warehouse Explosion Sparks Online Questions as Investigation Continues

UK News
Kent Police Seize Eight Bikes in Ramsgate Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour

ANTI SOCIAL Kent Police Seize Eight Bikes in Ramsgate Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour

UK News
Kent Police Seize Eight Bikes in Ramsgate Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour

Kent Police Seize Eight Bikes in Ramsgate Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour

UK News
Beloved Wildlife Presenter and Goodies Star Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

TRIBUTES PAID Beloved Wildlife Presenter and Goodies Star Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

UK News
Beloved Wildlife Presenter and Goodies Star Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

Beloved Wildlife Presenter and Goodies Star Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

UK News
Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

UK News
UK pushchair safety: a parent’s guide

UK pushchair safety: a parent’s guide

UK News
UK pushchair safety: a parent’s guide

UK pushchair safety: a parent’s guide

UK News
Beauty Business Owner Murdered as Ex-Partner Dies Days After Court Appearance

MURDER PROBE Beauty Business Owner Murdered as Ex-Partner Dies Days After Court Appearance

UK News
Beauty Business Owner Murdered as Ex-Partner Dies Days After Court Appearance

Beauty Business Owner Murdered as Ex-Partner Dies Days After Court Appearance

UK News
Watch Live