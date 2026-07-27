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PRESTIGIOUS AWARD Wiltshire Police Sergeant Honoured with Prestigious Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service

Wiltshire Police Sergeant Honoured with Prestigious Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service

A Wiltshire Police neighbourhood sergeant has been recognised for her exceptional commitment to public service after receiving one of the force’s highest honours at this year’s Force Awards. Police Sergeant Gemma Rutter, based at Trowbridge Police Station, was presented with the Dan Cooper Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to the Public in recognition of her professionalism, compassion and dedication to the communities she serves. The award, presented during the Wiltshire Police Force Awards, honours officers who demonstrate exceptional service to the public and was established in memory of PC Dan Cooper, who tragically died while on duty following a road traffic collision near Bradford on Avon in 2007.

Respected Neighbourhood Officer

PS Rutter serves the communities of Trowbridge, Melksham and Bradford on Avon, where she has earned a reputation for building strong relationships with residents, partner agencies and local organisations. She was recognised for her inspirational leadership, integrity and unwavering commitment to neighbourhood policing. Her nomination highlighted her role during the severe flooding that affected Bradford on Avon in November 2024, where she played a key part in the multi-agency response, helping coordinate evacuations, support vulnerable residents and protect those most at risk.

Supporting Young People

Alongside her frontline policing duties, PS Rutter has worked extensively with schools, community groups and partner organisations to tackle issues including knife crime and child exploitation. Her preventative work has helped provide young people with education, support and positive opportunities aimed at reducing crime and building safer communities. She also serves as a Family Liaison Officer Coordinator, supporting families following some of the most traumatic incidents they may ever experience. Wiltshire Police said she is known for regularly going above and beyond to ensure families receive the highest level of care and support.

Inspired by Childhood Experience

PS Rutter joined Wiltshire Police on 30 October 2006 after being inspired by police officers who helped her family when their car was stolen during a holiday in Bristol. She said: “When I was young, my family was on holiday in Bristol when our car was stolen. I still remember the officers who came to help us. They were kind, supportive and went above and beyond to make sure we got home safely to Cornwall. “That stayed with me. I thought it was amazing that you could make such a positive difference to people when they needed help the most.” She added that she had always wanted a career built on teamwork and helping others.

Proud to Serve

Reflecting on almost two decades in policing, PS Rutter acknowledged the challenges of balancing police work with family life but said the support of her colleagues has helped her throughout her career. Speaking about her role as a Family Liaison Officer Coordinator, she described it as a privilege to help families through some of the most difficult moments of their lives. She said she remains proud to wear the uniform and continues to be motivated by the opportunity to make a positive difference every day. Wiltshire Police said PS Rutter’s kindness, professionalism, courage and commitment to public service make her a worthy recipient of the Dan Cooper Memorial Award, recognising an officer whose work has had a lasting impact on the communities she serves.

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