Drug Dealer Caught Hiding in Bushes After Ditching Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps Jailed

A drug dealer who tried to evade police by hiding in bushes after throwing away hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. Mohammed Mayar, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (23 July) after being found guilty of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Officers Spot Drug Deal

The arrest followed an incident at around 11.15pm on 31 July, when neighbourhood officers saw Mayar with a known drug user in Oxford Road, Millfield, Peterborough. As officers approached, Mayar fled on foot, sparking a chase through the area.

Hundreds of Drug Wraps Recovered

During the pursuit, Mayar discarded a plastic bag containing 243 wraps of Class A drugs. Police recovered:

68 wraps of crack cocaine

175 wraps of heroin

The drugs had an estimated combined street value of up to £2,430.

Found Hiding in Bushes

After searching the area, officers located Mayar hiding in bushes in Century Square, Millfield. When he was arrested, officers also found he was carrying £107.25 in cash, believed to be linked to drug dealing.

Convicted After Trial

Mayar denied possessing the drugs with intent to supply and elected to stand trial. However, following a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court in February, a jury found him guilty. He returned to the same court on Thursday (23 July) where he was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

Police Continue Crackdown on Drug Dealing

The case forms part of Cambridgeshire Police’s ongoing efforts to tackle the supply of Class A drugs and protect communities from the harm caused by illegal drug networks. Officers continue to urge members of the public to report suspected drug dealing and other criminal activity to help keep neighbourhoods safe.