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CRIME SPREE TikTok Gang Jailed for 18 Years After Posting Videos of Violent Crime Spree on Social Media

TikTok Gang Jailed for 18 Years After Posting Videos of Violent Crime Spree on Social Media

Two men who filmed themselves terrorising victims before posting the footage on social media have been jailed for a combined 18 years following a violent robbery and blackmail campaign. The pair were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Monday 27 July, after being convicted of a string of serious offences committed in Leicestershire during November 2025.

Social Media Videos Helped Bring Gang to Justice

Richile Vangu, 20, known on TikTok as ‘Trixta’, was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment, together with a three-year extended sentence. His accomplice, Oluwatobiloba Akinrinola, 19, was jailed for seven years. Both men were convicted on 19 June following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Victims Targeted at Snapchat Party

The investigation began in the early hours of 21 November 2025, after Leicestershire Police received reports that a group had attended an open party in North Kilworth which had been advertised on Snapchat. Shortly after arriving, Vangu threatened partygoers with a knife and demanded they hand over designer clothing. Victims were also forced to transfer money into his bank account before being ordered to dance while another member of the group filmed the humiliation on a mobile phone.

Further Violence in Leicester

Some victims who were unable to transfer money were ordered to attend an address in Bath Lane, Leicester, later that day. When they arrived, Vangu fired a BB gun at members of the group before repeatedly whipping one victim with a belt. Others were repeatedly punched during the ordeal. The assaults were again filmed before being uploaded to social media.

Arrests Across London

Vangu, of Bowes Road, Southgate, London, was arrested at an address in London on 27 November 2025. As detectives continued their investigation, Akinrinola and two other suspects were identified and arrested between 3 and 15 December.

Lengthy List of Convictions

Following the trial, Vangu was convicted of:

  • Four counts of robbery
  • Ten counts of blackmail
  • Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH)

Akinrinola, of Slippers Place, Southwark, was convicted of:

  • Nine counts of blackmail
  • Four counts of robbery
  • Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Police Welcome Sentences

The convictions bring to an end a complex investigation into a violent series of offences in which victims were robbed, assaulted, humiliated and extorted before footage of the attacks was shared online. Leicestershire Police said the sentences reflect the seriousness of the offences, with both men now beginning lengthy prison terms for their roles in the violent crime spree.

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