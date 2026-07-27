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PINK BaG APPEAL Father and daughter die after tragedy at Fistral Beach as police appeal to find sentimental handbag

Father and daughter die after tragedy at Fistral Beach as police appeal to find sentimental handbag

A father and daughter have died following a tragic incident at Fistral Beach in Newquay, prompting a police appeal to help recover a handbag containing treasured personal belongings.

Emergency services were called to the beach at around 9.45pm on Sunday, 26 July, after two people were recovered from the water. Coastguard rescue teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes attended alongside Newquay RNLI lifeboats, a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter and South Western Ambulance Service crews. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s, both from Doncaster, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported following the tragedy. A police cordon remained in place while emergency services carried out their investigations before later being removed. A file will now be prepared for HM Coroner. Police appeal to recover sentimental handbag Police have since launched an appeal to trace a handbag believed to have belonged to the woman who died. Officers believe she entered the water carrying an orange or peach-coloured leather-style handbag with a shoulder strap. The bag is described as being approximately 30cm by 30cm in size and is believed to contain a number of personal items of significant sentimental value. The family have asked for help in recovering the belongings, saying it would provide them with great comfort during an incredibly difficult time. Anyone who finds a bag matching the description is asked to hand it in to Newquay Police Station or contact police quoting incident 50260197209. In a statement, police thanked the emergency services and members of the public who responded to the incident, adding that their thoughts remain with the family following the devastating loss.

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