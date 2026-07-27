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MURDER PROBE Beauty Business Owner Murdered as Ex-Partner Dies Days After Court Appearance

Beauty Business Owner Murdered as Ex-Partner Dies Days After Court Appearance

A man accused of murdering a respected beauty business owner has died in prison just days after appearing in court charged with her killing, leaving her family facing unanswered questions. Police Scotland launched a murder investigation after Vikki Soloman, 44, was found fatally injured at her home in Craigievar Square, East Craigs, Edinburgh, on the evening of Monday 20 July. Her former partner, Lee Greenan, 46, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with her murder before being remanded in custody.

Woman Found Dead at Edinburgh Home

Emergency services were called to Craigievar Square at around 8.45pm following reports of a serious incident. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Ms Soloman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland launched a major investigation, with forensic officers examining the property while detectives carried out extensive enquiries.

Suspect Arrested Minutes Later

Witnesses have reported that Greenan entered the nearby Mid Yoken pub shortly after the incident. Several people present claimed he appeared covered in blood and told patrons he had killed his former partner before police were contacted. Those witness accounts have been widely reported but have not been confirmed by Police Scotland or presented as evidence in court. Officers attended the pub and arrested Greenan a short time later.

Charged With Murder

Greenan appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 23 July, where he faced one charge of murder and two charges of assault. He made no plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Accused Found Dead in Prison

On 26 July, just three days after his court appearance, Greenan was found dead inside his cell at HMP Edinburgh. The Scottish Prison Service confirmed his death, while Police Scotland said it is not being treated as suspicious. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will now take place, as required under Scottish law.

Family Left Without Trial

Greenan’s death means criminal proceedings against him cannot continue. As a result, there will be no trial into the allegations surrounding Ms Soloman’s death, leaving many questions about the events of 20 July unanswered.

Tributes to Beauty Business Owner

Ms Soloman was well known in Edinburgh through her business, Vikki Soloman Aesthetics, where she built a reputation as a respected aesthetics practitioner. Since her death, friends, clients and members of the local community have paid tribute to her, describing her as “beautiful inside and out”, “kind-hearted” and “a diamond” who touched the lives of many people. Floral tributes have been left near her home as the community continues to mourn her loss.

Investigation Complete

Police Scotland’s investigation into Ms Soloman’s death remains ongoing in terms of establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have not released further details regarding the injuries sustained or the events leading up to the fatal attack. The deaths of both Vikki Soloman and Lee Greenan will now be subject to separate legal processes, with the homicide investigation concluded following the death of the accused, while a Fatal Accident Inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding Greenan’s death in custody.

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