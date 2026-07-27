Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

A caravan stolen from Germany has been recovered in West Berkshire following an international investigation involving Thames Valley Police, INTERPOL and specialist vehicle theft officers. The stolen caravan was seized by officers from Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce after it was identified as being suspicious during patrols in West Berkshire, close to the Wiltshire border.

Specialist Investigation Traced Caravan to Germany

Following the recovery, specialist officers launched enquiries to establish the vehicle’s origins. Working alongside INTERPOL and the National Construction and Agriculture Theft Team (NCATT), investigators were able to trace the caravan’s history. The enquiries confirmed the caravan had been stolen in Germany before making its way to the UK.

International Partnership Tackles Vehicle Theft

The recovery forms part of the Rural Crime Taskforce’s ongoing efforts to combat vehicle, machinery and equipment theft across the Thames Valley. Officers regularly work with both national and international law enforcement agencies to identify stolen property and return it to its rightful owners.

Police Statement

Sharing details of the recovery, Thames Valley Police said:

“During the week, officers seized a caravan in West Berkshire as it was suspected to have been stolen.

“Our specially trained officers, working with partner agencies at Interpol and NCATT, have been able to confirm that it was stolen from Germany.”

Enquiries Continue

Thames Valley Police has not released further information about the circumstances surrounding the seizure. The force has also not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the recovered caravan. Investigations remain ongoing as officers continue to target organised vehicle theft and work with international partners to disrupt cross-border criminality.