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CLASS A DEALERS Drug Dealers Convicted After Police Find Class A Drugs – and Discover AI Searches on Their Phones

Drug Dealers Convicted After Police Find Class A Drugs – and Discover AI Searches on Their Phones

Two Birmingham drug dealers have been convicted following an Operation Fearless investigation that uncovered Class A drugs, cash and mobile phone evidence showing they had discussed police drug seizures and searched an AI assistant about cannabis strains. Alexander Harrison, 36, and Aadil Jabbar, 31, both from Birmingham, admitted a series of drug offences after being arrested by West Midlands Police officers patrolling the city’s Southside area. The pair are due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in September.

Officers Stop Suspicious Car

Fearless officers stopped a car in January 2026 after detecting a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. Harrison and Jabbar were searched, with officers recovering cannabis and more than £1,000 in cash. Further searches uncovered around 160 wraps of cocaine and heroin, along with additional quantities of cannabis. Both men were arrested at the scene.

Drugs and Cash Seized

Officers later searched addresses linked to the pair, where they discovered more cannabis, cash and items associated with the supply of illegal drugs. Investigators also examined the men’s mobile phones, uncovering evidence linking them to drug dealing. Police said the analysis revealed the pair had shared a West Midlands Police news article detailing previous drug seizures in Birmingham. Officers also found searches in which an AI assistant had been asked questions about producing a strong cannabis strain.

Guilty Pleas

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 20 July, Harrison, of Dudley Road, pleaded guilty to:

  • Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
  • Possession with intent to supply heroin

Earlier this year, Aadil Jabbar, of Whitehead Road, pleaded guilty to:

  • Possession with intent to supply heroin
  • Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Both offences related to a separate police investigation carried out in December 2025. Jabbar also admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following the January arrest.

Sentencing Due in September

The pair will return to Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing in September. West Midlands Police said the convictions form part of Operation Fearless, an ongoing initiative targeting drug dealing and organised crime in Birmingham. Police continue to urge anyone with information about suspected drug dealing or organised criminal activity to report it so officers can take further action against those responsible.

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