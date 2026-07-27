Norwich Rapist Jailed for Seven Years as Survivor Says ‘I Finally Have Justice’

A woman who was raped after sharing a taxi home with a man following a night out in Norwich says she has finally found justice after her attacker was jailed for seven years. Monwar Hussain, 29, of Marauder Road, Norwich, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday 24 July after being convicted of multiple serious sexual offences. The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.

Victim Attacked After Night Out

The offences stem from an incident on 13 March 2020, when the victim had been enjoying a night out with friends in Norwich before attending a house party. After becoming unwell, her friends arranged a taxi to take her home. A man who had also been at the party offered to share the taxi. The victim later woke the following morning to discover she was being raped.

Lengthy Investigation Led to Charges

Following a police investigation, the suspect was identified as Monwar Hussain, who was also known as ‘Rak’. He was charged in August 2024 with a series of sexual offences. Hussain denied the allegations, but after a trial at Norwich Crown Court in April 2026, a jury found him guilty of:

Two counts of rape

One count of attempted rape

One count of assault by penetration

Seven-Year Prison Sentence

Appearing before Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 24 July, Hussain was jailed for seven years. The judge also imposed an indefinite restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim.

Survivor: ‘I Finally Have Justice’

Following the sentencing, the victim said she finally felt justice had been achieved after enduring years of legal proceedings. The case marks the conclusion of more than six years since the attack took place and follows a lengthy investigation and criminal trial.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

The successful prosecution was secured after the victim reported the offences and supported the investigation through to trial. Police have repeatedly highlighted the bravery shown by victims of sexual violence who come forward and urged anyone affected by similar offences to report them, assuring them they will be treated with dignity and supported throughout the criminal justice process.