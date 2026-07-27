Man Jailed After Abducting Partner and Leading Armed Police on High-Speed Chase Through Peterborough

A man who forced his partner into a car before leading armed police on a dangerous pursuit through Peterborough while threatening to kill her has been jailed for six years. Aamir Mahmood, 33, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting false imprisonment and dangerous driving following the terrifying incident earlier this year. He was also disqualified from driving.

Woman Dragged Into Car in Broad Daylight

The ordeal unfolded at around 3pm on 5 February in Thorpe Road, Peterborough. Mahmood approached his partner and attempted to persuade her to get into his Volkswagen Golf. When she refused and tried to flee, he grabbed both of her hands, dragged her to the vehicle and forced her into the front passenger seat against her will. A nearby resident heard the woman screaming and approached the car to check on her welfare. When the victim confirmed she was not okay, Mahmood falsely claimed she was fine before driving away.

Armed Police Pursuit

Police were called immediately, and around 20 minutes later firearms officers located the Volkswagen Golf in Princes Street. Officers signalled for Mahmood to stop, but he accelerated away instead, sparking a dangerous pursuit through residential streets. During the chase, Mahmood threatened his captive partner, telling her:

“If we crash, I’ll drive into a wall on your side so you die first.”

Police said Mahmood carried out dangerous overtakes on narrow roads and narrowly avoided colliding with another vehicle.

Crash Ends Pursuit

Officers briefly lost sight of the Golf before discovering it had crashed at the junction of Park Road and Princes Street after colliding with another car. Mahmood fled the scene on foot but was quickly chased down by a police officer and arrested minutes later. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Six-Year Prison Sentence

Mahmood admitted false imprisonment and dangerous driving. Appearing before Peterborough Crown Court on Friday 17 July, he was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from driving. The case has been described as a frightening domestic abuse incident in which the victim endured a terrifying abduction and high-speed police pursuit before being safely rescued.