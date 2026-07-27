CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Sheffield City Centre

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of the morning. South Yorkshire Police is appealing to the public for help tracing a man who officers believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into the alleged assault.

Woman Assaulted on Carver Street

The incident is reported to have happened at around 2am on Saturday 20 June while the woman was standing on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre. Police say the victim was sexually assaulted by a man before the incident was reported to officers. Detectives have been carrying out enquiries since the offence and have now released CCTV images as part of their investigation.

CCTV Appeal

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward. The man is described as:

Around 6ft tall

Aged between 20 and 30

Black hair

Wearing a black T-shirt with a reflective strip across the back

Police believe he may have information that could prove vital to the investigation.

Police Appeal for Information

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images as he may be able to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/1103. Enquiries into the alleged sexual assault remain ongoing.