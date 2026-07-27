Armed Police and Air Ambulance Respond After Reported Stabbing on Northolt Estate

Emergency services, including armed police and London’s Air Ambulance, were called to the Islip Manor Estate in Northolt following reports of a stabbing. Police remain at the scene while enquiries continue into the incident, which prompted a major emergency response and sparked concern among local residents.

Major Emergency Response

Residents reported seeing a significant police presence on the estate, with armed officers and an air ambulance attending the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been officially confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

Conflicting Witness Reports

Social media posts from people living in the area suggested a person had been stabbed, although there were conflicting accounts over the identity of the victim. Some residents claimed the casualty was a 15-year-old boy, while others believed the victim was a delivery driver. One resident wrote:

“It was the worse thing to have to see and hear so close to home. Driver or young child, someone was stabbed and hurt and it’s not nice to see police with guns.”

Another local resident commented:

“I saw the lad and it’s not nice to see. Hope he’ll be OK. Can’t believe what happened.”

At this stage, UKNIP has not been able to independently verify the identity, age or condition of the victim.

Police Investigation Underway

Officers have established a scene on the Islip Manor Estate while investigations continue. No official details have yet been released regarding any arrests or the circumstances leading up to the incident. The Metropolitan Police is expected to issue a statement once enquiries progress.

Developing Story

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as official information is released by the emergency services.