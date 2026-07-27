CCTV Appeal After Incident at Helensburgh Central Railway Station

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following an incident at Helensburgh Central railway station. Detectives believe the man pictured may have information that could assist an ongoing investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.

Incident Happened on Station Platform

The incident took place on the platform at Helensburgh Central railway station shortly before 3pm on Friday 10 April. Officers have not disclosed the nature of the incident but say enquiries remain ongoing. As part of the investigation, detectives have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Description Released

The man is described as:

White

In his mid-20s

Black hair

Wearing a black hoodie

Wearing black trousers

Wearing black headphones

Carrying a grey backpack

British Transport Police believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

“Detectives are releasing a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into an incident in Helensburgh in April.

“Detectives are encouraging the man, anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident, to get in touch.”

How to Help

Anyone who recognises the man, witnessed the incident, or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 791 of 11 April. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.