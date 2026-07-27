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MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder After 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Whitstable Pub

Teenager Charged With Murder After 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Whitstable Pub

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old motorcyclist in a fatal collision outside a pub near Whitstable. Connor Todd, 19, of Seasalter, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 July. The charge follows a major investigation into the fatal collision on Chestfield Road, outside the Chestfield Barn pub, on the evening of Friday 24 July.

Motorcyclist Died at the Scene

Emergency services were called to the collision shortly before 8.15pm, after a motorcycle and a white Mercedes A180 were involved in a crash. The rider, an 18-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite extensive efforts to save his life. His next of kin have been informed, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Off-Duty Medics Tried to Save Rider

An off-duty doctor and nurse who were nearby rushed to help the injured motorcyclist and began CPR before paramedics arrived. A defibrillator was also brought to the scene from the nearby Chestfield Golf Club as emergency crews continued resuscitation attempts. Despite their efforts, the teenager could not be saved.

Murder Charge Following Investigation

At around 9.50pm on the night of the collision, an 18-year-old man voluntarily attended Canterbury Police Station, where he was arrested in connection with the investigation before later being released on bail. The following day, Connor Todd, 19, attended the same police station, where he was arrested before subsequently being charged with murder. He remains due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.

Tributes Left at Scene

As news of the teenager’s death spread, family and friends left floral tributes outside the Chestfield Barn pub. Flowers, candles and handwritten messages have been placed at the roadside in memory of the victim. Other tributes, including cans of energy drinks, a bottle of Jack Daniel’s and Coke, and a vape, have also been left beside a nearby tree.

Police Continue Appeal

Kent Police say enquiries remain ongoing and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision. Officers are appealing for witnesses, as well as anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage showing either the motorcycle or the Mercedes before or after the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kent Police appeal line on 01303 289600, quoting reference 46/120838/26. Information can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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