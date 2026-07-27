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FIND LEINAH Urgent Hunt for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Leaving Gloucester Home Six Days Ago

Urgent Hunt for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Leaving Gloucester Home Six Days Ago

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a missing 17-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving a home in Gloucester nearly a week ago. Concerns are growing for the welfare of Leinah, who was last seen at around 7.30am on Tuesday 21 July after leaving an address in the Hempstead area on foot. Gloucestershire Police have carried out a number of enquiries since she was reported missing and have now released CCTV images as they appeal to the public for help in locating the teenager.

Last Seen Leaving Home on Foot

Officers say Leinah was last seen wearing:

  • Blue jeans
  • Black hoodie
  • White trainers
  • Carrying a small cream handbag

She is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, of a slim build, with long brown hair, which she may be wearing in a ponytail or secured with a claw clip. Police believe she left the property on foot shortly after 7.30am before disappearing.

CCTV Released as Search Continues

As part of the ongoing investigation, Gloucestershire Police have released CCTV images of Leinah in the hope someone may recognise her or know where she has been since she went missing. Officers say extensive enquiries have already been carried out, but they are now urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist the search.

Public Urged to Call 999 if They See Her

Gloucestershire Police said anyone who has seen Leinah or knows of her whereabouts should contact the force immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference 53260062654. If Leinah is seen at the time of calling, members of the public are urged to dial 999 immediately and ask for police. The search for the missing teenager remains ongoing as officers continue efforts to locate her safely.

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