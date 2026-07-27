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BEACH DEATH Man dies after two adults get into difficulty in water at West Wittering Beach

Man dies after two adults get into difficulty in water at West Wittering Beach

A 55-year-old man has died after two people got into difficulty in the sea at West Wittering Beach on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the beach near the Beach Café, Pound Road, West Wittering, at around 2.30pm on Sunday 26 July following reports that two adults were in difficulty in the water. Lifeguards responded immediately and, alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and other emergency responders, brought both men safely ashore. Both casualties received advanced medical treatment, including CPR, at the scene. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the 55-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Men Not Known to Each Other

Sussex Police confirmed the two men are not believed to have known each other. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the beach near the Beach Café, Pound Road, West Wittering, around 2.30pm on Sunday, July 26, after two adults got into difficulty in the water. “Both were pulled from the sea and received treatment from emergency services at the scene. “Sadly, one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man has been taken to hospital as a precaution. “The men are not believed to be known to each other. Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.”

Beach Pays Tribute

In a statement, West Wittering Beach thanked its lifeguards, emergency services and members of the public who assisted during the incident. A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the man’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragic incident. “We would like to thank our lifeguards, emergency service colleagues and members of the public who assisted during the response. “We respectfully ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being established, and the death has been referred to the coroner’s officer. Police have urged the public not to speculate while enquiries continue. No further details about the man’s identity have been released.

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