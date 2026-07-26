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HEARTFELT TRIBUTES Families Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash

Families Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash

The families of four men who died in a devastating crash in Merseyside have paid emotional tributes, describing them as devoted sons, fathers, brothers and friends whose loss has left an immeasurable void in their lives. Jack Diggle, 23, Benjamin Dooley, 23, Andrew Roberts, 24, and Craig Shackleton-Brady, 26, all died after the black Cupra Formentor they were travelling in left the road and struck a lamppost on Liverpool Road, Huyton, on Friday 24 July. Merseyside Police have released family tributes and photographs as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

‘Our Gentle Giant’

Jack Diggle’s family described the 23-year-old as “kind, quiet, thoughtful and loving”, saying he adored his family and shared a close bond with a lifelong group of friends. A passionate Everton FC supporter, Jack enjoyed playing football and had been looking forward to travelling to Blackpool with friends to watch the darts. His family said a meal they shared with his mother just days before the collision would now be their final memory together. In a touching tribute, they described him as “our gentle giant”, adding that he would be loved and remembered forever.

‘My World, My Best Friend’

Benjamin Dooley’s mother, Kerry, said her son was “my world, my best friend”, explaining they did everything together. She said she still found herself waiting for him to walk through the door asking: “You ok mum?” Describing Benjamin as “the kindest person I knew with a heart of gold”, she said he would do anything for anyone. His sister, Demi, said her heart had been broken and that she would treasure the memories they shared for the rest of her life.

‘Our Beautiful Andrew’

Andrew Roberts’ family said they were “at a complete loss for words” following the death of their “beautiful Andrew”, affectionately known to many as Pip. They described him as a kind-hearted man whose sudden death was a reminder of how quickly life can change. His mother, Linda, called him her “beautiful blue-eyed boy”, while his father described him as “the world to me” and “the best son anyone could ask for.” Tributes were also paid by Andrew’s brothers, sister, partner, cousins and nephews, who all spoke of the lasting impact he had on their lives and how deeply he would be missed.

Devoted Father Remembered

Craig Shackleton-Brady’s family described him as a “truly well-mannered family man” whose kindness, loyalty and generosity touched everyone he met. A devoted father of two, they said his children were always the centre of his world. They remembered Craig as a loving brother whose strength inspired those around him and said he would always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his passion for Liverpool FC, his love of darts and cage fighting, and above all, his unwavering devotion to his family.

Investigation Continues

Merseyside Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal collision on Liverpool Road. The deaths of the four young men have prompted an outpouring of grief across Merseyside, with family, friends and members of the local community paying tribute to their lives and offering support to those left behind.

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