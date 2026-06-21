Man Charged Over Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Leaving Five Injured

Police Scotland has charged a 36-year-old white Scottish man in connection with a series of anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June 2026, which left five men injured. Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation following reports of violence in multiple areas, including Sighthill, Telford Road, and Leith Walk.

Multiple Victims Injured

Five men aged between 22 and 39 sustained various injuries, with three requiring hospital treatment. Thankfully, police confirmed that none of the injuries are life-threatening. Several of the victims are Muslim, according to the Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) organisation.

Suspect Apprehended

The suspect was detained around 9.30pm on Friday after causing chaos on Leith Walk, where he was filmed roaming bare-chested and carrying a large weapon. One video also showed him attacking a pizzeria door and being restrained by officers while shouting about “protecting the country.” The man has been charged, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal with a court appearance pending.

Government Condemns Violence

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, condemning the attacks on social media, said: “Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets. The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law.” Scottish First Minister John Swinney also expressed concern, stating, “There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country.” Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the violence “horrifying” and praised the police for their bravery.

Ongoing Investigation

Police Scotland continues to work closely with Counter Terrorism Policing and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate the incidents. Labour MP Chris Murray confirmed he has liaised with local mosques and the Home Secretary to ensure security is in place for the community around Edinburgh East and Musselburgh.