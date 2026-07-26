Disqualified Driver Jailed After Attempting to Drive Wrong Way onto A46 Dual Carriageway

A disqualified driver who attempted to enter the A46 in the wrong direction before being stopped by police using tactical contact has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years. Wayne Sykes, 42, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after admitting a string of driving offences following the incident near East Bridgford, Nottinghamshire. Police had been searching for Sykes on 11 June after he failed to appear at court earlier that week in connection with previous driving offences. When officers located him near East Bridgford, he refused to stop and instead drove towards Newton. As he approached the roundabout at Bridgford Street, Sykes mounted a grass verge before attempting to drive the wrong way onto the busy A46 dual carriageway, heading towards oncoming traffic. Recognising the immediate danger to other road users, officers used tactical contact, striking the rear of Sykes’ Vauxhall Insignia to safely bring the pursuit to an end. The manoeuvre caused the vehicle to spin. Sykes then attempted to reverse away from officers but was prevented from escaping after two further police vehicles boxed him in. An officer used a baton to smash a window before Sykes was arrested at the scene. Sykes appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on 12 June, where he admitted:

Dangerous driving

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

On 17 July, he was sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment and was also handed an extended driving disqualification. Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said the actions of officers prevented what could have been a serious collision. He said: “Public safety was our priority throughout this incident. “The quick thinking, professionalism and courage shown by the officers involved prevented what could have been a very serious collision and ensured a dangerous driver was brought safely into custody.” Nottinghamshire Police said the incident demonstrated the importance of specialist roads policing officers being able to make rapid decisions to protect the public from dangerous drivers.