Police Seek Man After Unprovoked Assault Injures 24-Year-Old in Horsham Pub

Sussex Police are appealing for information after a 24-year-old man was injured in an alleged unprovoked assault inside The Anchor Hotel pub in Horsham on the night of 24 April. Officers were called at approximately 10.50pm following reports of the attack, which left the victim requiring hospital treatment before being discharged.

Suspect CCTV Released

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with the assault. Described as Black, aged in his 20s or 30s, he has a bald or shaved head, a beard, and a distinctive neck tattoo. He was seen wearing a dark jacket over a white T-shirt, dark trousers, and trainers, and sporting an earring.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Investigators are following several lines of inquiry and are eager to speak to anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident. Sussex Police urge the public to come forward with any relevant information that has not yet been shared with them.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 1537 of 25/04.