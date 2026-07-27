HGV Fire Partially Closes M25 Near Dartford as Emergency Crews Tackle Blaze

A major emergency response was launched on the M25 in Kent overnight after a heavy goods vehicle caught fire, forcing the partial closure of the motorway and causing lengthy delays for motorists. National Highways closed the M25 anticlockwise between Junction 4 (Orpington) and Junction 3 shortly after 11pm on Sunday 26 July after reports of a lorry fire. Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and worked to bring the blaze under control while police and National Highways officers managed traffic. At the height of the incident, all traffic was temporarily stopped, with queues stretching for around two miles and delays of up to 30 minutes.

One Lane Reopened

Shortly after the closure, National Highways confirmed one lane had been reopened to help ease congestion. In an update, the organisation said: “We can confirm that one lane has just been released in order to get traffic flowing again.” Emergency crews remained at the scene as firefighters continued tackling the blaze.

Fire Brought Under Control

By just after 12.30am, firefighters had successfully extinguished the fire. However, one of the motorway’s three lanes remained closed while recovery teams removed the damaged HGV and specialist contractors dealt with a significant fuel spill left on the carriageway. National Highways said: “Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed on the M25 anticlockwise near Orpington between J4 and J3 following a HGV fire. “Kent Fire and Rescue have safely extinguished the blaze. Recovery and clean-up works are ongoing.”

Recovery and Clean-Up

Specialist contractors remained on scene into the early hours carrying out extensive clean-up operations. National Highways later confirmed crews were working to clear a large fuel spillage, while recovery of the HGV continued. Traffic conditions gradually improved overnight, with congestion easing significantly before eventually clearing. By around 3.30am, one lane remained closed while the final stages of the clean-up operation were completed, although traffic was flowing freely through the area. The incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion, with no injuries reported.