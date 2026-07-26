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MAJOR OPERATION More Than 75 Firefighters Continue Battle Against Cairngorms Wildfire as Rain Helps Slow Blaze

More Than 75 Firefighters Continue Battle Against Cairngorms Wildfire as Rain Helps Slow Blaze

Firefighters remain locked in a major operation to contain the devastating wildfire in the Cairngorms, with more than 75 crews still on the ground as emergency services enter the 12th day of the incident. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said heavy rain and lighter winds during the early hours of Sunday 26 July had helped slow the fire’s behaviour and limit its spread. However, a significant emergency response remains in place, with firefighters continuing aggressive firefighting operations across the affected area. More than 75 firefighters, nine fire appliances and specialist resources remain at the scene, supported by three helicopters carrying out water-bombing missions. Firefighters are also working alongside partner agencies and volunteers using heavy machinery along the northern edge of the fire in an effort to stop the blaze spreading further. A visible emergency service presence continues in both Nethy Bridge and Tomintoul. The wildfire, which began on 15 July, has become one of Scotland’s largest ongoing wildfire incidents this summer. Since the blaze first broke out, more than 500 firefighters, partner agency staff and community volunteers have either taken part in or supported the response. In an update issued on Sunday afternoon, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Emergency services are continuing an intensive operation to tackle the Cairngorms wildfire, following heavy rain and low wind conditions in the early hours this morning. “We maintained a significant presence on scene overnight, supported by partner agencies and volunteers. “The weather conditions have helped slow fire behaviour and limit further spread, and crews are undertaking targeted and aggressive firefighting activity.” Despite the improving weather conditions, firefighters warned the incident remains ongoing and specialist resources will continue working to fully contain the wildfire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has thanked partner agencies, volunteers and local communities for their continued support throughout the prolonged operation.

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