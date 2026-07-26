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HORROR CRASH Four Killed Including Baby Girl After A38 Crash Near Derby as Driver Arrested

Four Killed Including Baby Girl After A38 Crash Near Derby as Driver Arrested

Four people, including a baby girl, have died following a devastating late-night crash on the A38 near Derby, with the driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between the A50 Toyota Island and the A516 at around 11pm on Saturday 25 July following reports that a red Hyundai had left the road and collided with trees. The vehicle was carrying five people.

Four Passengers Die

Derbyshire Constabulary said two women, aged 18 and 30, and a 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby girl was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later. Police confirmed that all four people who died were passengers in the vehicle.

Driver Arrested

The driver, a 33-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. He has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Detectives confirmed that everyone involved in the collision was from Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Road Closed for Investigation

The A38 was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and collision investigators carried out enquiries. The road has since reopened. Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the relatives of those who died. A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Our thoughts are with them at this most distressing time.”

Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage showing the Hyundai before the crash or the collision itself, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident number 26*442464. Information can be provided by calling 101 or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are ongoing.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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