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SERIOUS INJURIES Man Charged Over Serious A350 Collision Near East Knoyle

Man Charged Over Serious A350 Collision Near East Knoyle

A man has been charged following a serious collision on the A350 near East Knoyle on Saturday evening, 4 July. Wiltshire Police attended the scene around 8.45pm after a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW. The BMW driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Charges Filed

Brett Davidson, 67, from Salisbury Road, Blandford Forum and driver of the Corsa, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He appeared at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on 6 July and was remanded in custody.

Next Court Hearing

Davidson is scheduled to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on 5 August for a plea hearing.

Police Collaboration

PC Craig Beales of the Roads Policing Unit thanked colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary for help securing evidence in the investigation.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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